Lost NES wrestling game surfaces after 30 years

Archon 1981/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo probably won't be adding this one to Switch Online's NES library.

YouTuber Stephan Reese (who goes by Archon 1981) got his hands on UWC, a previously unknown, unreleased NES game from an ex-Nintendo employee, he revealed in a video posted earlier this week.

UWC stands for Universal Wrestling Corporation, a placeholder name used by WCW (World Championship Wrestling) during its purchase by Ted Turner in 1988, according to Kotaku. The game was being developed by Japanese studio SETA, which closed in 2009

The footage makes the game look pretty complete considering it was never announced, and it includes some wrestling superstars of a bygone era -- check out 8-bit Ric Flair's flowing locks.

Reese said he won't be holding this treasure of Nintendo's history hostage, and will release it online so you can give it a try "soon."

We don't know why this game never saw the light of day, and Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.