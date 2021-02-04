Lord of the Rings gets 4K treatment, heads to IMAX

New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures

Just imagine it: Gollum in 4K.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is heading back to theaters starting Friday. The films, which are nearly 20 years old, will be shown in IMAX theaters, and they've been digitally remastered in 4K by director Peter Jackson, according to a statement from IMAX on Wednesday.

The rerelease comes at a time when many have been avoiding public places like theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on where you live, theaters may have capacity restrictions in place.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hits IMAX on Feb. 5, followed by The Two Towers and The Return of the King on Feb. 12.

