Lord of the Rings Anime 'War of the Rohirrim' to be Released in April 2024

Warner Bros.

The next big Tolkien project on the horizon after the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series is an anime movie. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released on April 12, 2024, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

War of the Rohirrim was first announced in June last year, and will focus on Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan.

The movie is set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth universe, and will go into the history of Helm's Deep, the famous site of the later Battle of the Hornburg during the War of the Ring, shown in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers movie.

Animation work began last year, with the voice cast to be announced "imminently." The movie is being made by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. Philippa Boyens, who worked on the Lord of the Rings trilogy 20 years ago with Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, is serving as executive producer, and it's being made by Kenji Kamiyama, the director behind Ghost in the Shell.

"I'm in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast," Boyens said Monday. "I cannot wait to share this adventure with fans of cinema everywhere."

The announcement follows the release of the first trailer for Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series during during Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2 and will explore the 20 rings Sauron made for the races of men, dwarves and elves, along with the one ring for himself.