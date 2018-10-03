Amazon

Online, direct-to-consumer retailers have all but upended the mattress industry in recent years. Now, Amazon wants in, too, and has already begun selling AmazonBasics-branded memory foam mattresses that compress into a box for easy shipping straight to your door.

Costs range from $130 to $350 depending on size, which is right in line with some of the least expensive memory foam mattresses currently available. Many of those budget-brand mattresses are already available on Amazon -- as are trendier, more expensive mattresses from names like Tuft & Needle and Casper.

Now, they'll all have to compete with Amazon itself. The marquee seller will likely be the 10-inch queen, one of the most popular and common sizes on the market. Amazon's price: $230. For comparison, a 10-inch queen from Tuft & Needle costs $595, while Casper charges $995. Online sellers like Leesa and Purple charge about a grand for a 10-inch queen, too.

Meanwhile, that faint thumping you might be hearing is the sound of big-box mattress retailers banging their collective heads against the wall.

Like a lot of those popular, established online picks, the AmazonBasics mattresses consist of multiple layers of foam with a variety of densities, including a perforated middle layer that's supposed to improve airflow to keep things from getting too hot. The mattresses carry the CertiPUR seal, which means that they've been independently tested and determined to be free from harsh chemicals.

Amazon also offers a 1-year warranty, the details of which aren't specified on the product page. I've emailed asking for more information, and will update this space if I hear back. For comparison, Leesa, Purple, Casper and Tuft & Needle all offer 10-year warranties and 100-night trials.

Amazon's prices across all sizes are listed in the table below.