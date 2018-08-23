Four fancy smart beds for a better night's sleep

One of the most interesting features of the Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 is sleep tracking. That's made possible by the Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor. It works via an Amazon Alexa skill. When you ask questions such as "Alexa, ask Sleeptracker how I slept last night," Alexa will tell you your total sleep time, sleep score and sleep efficiency percent.
The Eight Mars+ is a smart and Wi-Fi-connected mattress that controls its own temperature with a built-in heater. It's capable of monitoring your sleep and has the ability to share information with Google Assistant, Nest, Alexa, and the IFTTT platform.
Sensors inside the Eight Sleep Mars+ mattress cover communicate with a bedside hub (shown here on the nightstand). Connected to the cloud, the hub logs breathing and heart rate along with general sleep info. You can then access your data through the companion Eight mobile app (iOS and Android).
The Sleep Number 360 comes with a base called the FlexFit 1. Motorized, the base can raise and lower itself for your comfort. Once you've settled on a personal configuration that suits you, store it as a favorite in the Sleep Number app. If you don't have your phone handy, tap this favorite button shown here and the bed will respond in kind.
We tested the WinkBed with the company's Luxury Firm mattress (queen size). It mimics the feel of high-end hotel beds through a hybrid foam and coil spring construction. It has a pillow top, too. Underneath the mattress is the CoolControl base that supplies treated air.