Four fancy smart beds for a better night's sleep

Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0

The Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 is quite a flexible smart sleep system. Its base is adjustable and comes in multiple sizes. The bed tracks your sleep and works with Alexa. 

1
of 20
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0

The Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 comes with just one remote. On it are options for SnoreRelief, Zero G and common preset positions. It provides controls for massage in six degrees of intensity.  

2
of 20
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0

One of the most interesting features of the Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 is sleep tracking. That's made possible by the Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor. It works via an Amazon Alexa skill. When you ask questions such as "Alexa, ask Sleeptracker how I slept last night," Alexa will tell you your total sleep time, sleep score and sleep efficiency percent. 

3
of 20
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3

Out of ports or outlets near your nightstand? No problem. The SmartMotion Base 3.0 comes with four USB ports, divided into two stations like this one here.

4
of 20
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Eight Sleep Mars+

The Eight Mars+ is a smart and Wi-Fi-connected mattress that controls its own temperature with a built-in heater. It's capable of monitoring your sleep and has the ability to share information with Google Assistant, Nest, Alexa, and the IFTTT platform. 

5
of 20
$1,399.00 at Eight

Eight Sleep Mars+

Sensors inside the Eight Sleep Mars+ mattress cover communicate with a bedside hub (shown here on the nightstand). Connected to the cloud, the hub logs breathing and heart rate along with general sleep info. You can then access your data through the companion Eight mobile app (iOS and Android). 

6
of 20
$1,399.00 at Eight

Eight Sleep Mars+

You probably wouldn't guess it, but under the covers is the Eight Sleep's mattress cover. It's festooned with sensors to track and record many aspects of how you sleep.

7
of 20
$1,399.00 at Eight

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, like the Eight Sleep Mars+, comes with a shocking number of sensors and electronic gizmos tucked away under the covers.

8
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

It may just look like a mundane beige slab, but the Sleep Number P6 mattress is very sophisticated. It uses heart and breathing rate sensors to figure out the quality and duration of your sleep. 

9
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

The Sleep Number 360 comes with a base called the FlexFit 1. Motorized, the base can raise and lower itself for your comfort. Once you've settled on a personal configuration that suits you, store it as a favorite in the Sleep Number app. If you don't have your phone handy, tap this favorite button shown here and the bed will respond in kind.

10
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Sleep Number also sells a DualTemp mattress pad. The optional device is designed to heat and cool each side of the bed separately or in unison. 

11
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Use the Sleep Number 360's remote or its DualTemp mattress pad to adjust heating and cooling functions.

12
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Use the Sleep Number SleepIQ app to both control and interact with the bed's data. It'll break down sleep trends over the long run, plus provide short term info for the night before. 

13
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Sleep Number's DualTemp pad uses air to aid its heating and cooling functions. A unit under the bed acts as an intake and main air supply.

14
of 20
$1,699.00 at Sleep number

WinkBed with CoolControl

Like other smart beds, the WinkBed with CoolControl looks ordinary from a distance. When you step closer, you'll see there's more to it. The WinkBed controls its temperature though an air flow system.

15
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

WinkBed with CoolControl

We tested the WinkBed with the company's Luxury Firm mattress (queen size). It mimics the feel of high-end hotel beds through a hybrid foam and coil spring construction. It has a pillow top, too. Underneath the mattress is the CoolControl base that supplies treated air. 

16
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

WinkBed with CoolControl

The WinkBed CoolControl system has two main electronic components. These are the main control unit (left) and the hub (right), which contains a Bluetooth radio.

17
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

WinkBed with CoolControl

Here's a look at the air flow tubes inside the WinkBed's CoolControl base. Made from plastic, they push either warm or cool air into the mattress above.

18
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

WinkBed with CoolControl

You get two remotes with the WinkBed CoolControl. Use either of them to start warm or cool air flowing to the mattress. The remote's backlight glows red when it's heating.

19
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds

WinkBed with CoolControl

The WinkBed CoolControl remote's backlight glows blue when it begins a flow of cool air.

20
of 20
$1,299.00 at Winkbeds
