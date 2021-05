WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier conditioned us to expect new episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to land on Disney Plus on Fridays, but Loki will be a little different. New episodes of the God of Mischief's upcoming show will hit the streaming service on Wednesdays, starting with the June 9 premiere, actor Tom Hiddleston revealed in a video Wednesday.

This story will be updated shortly.