Marvel's Loki hits Disney Plus on June 11

Loki, another entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's batch of shows for Disney Plus, is set to hit the streaming platform on June 11, according to a tweet, Wednesday.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KXEG9kXbTh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 24, 2021

Loki will star Tom Hiddleston as Thor's trickster brother. Disney puts it like this: "Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame." The show will also star Owen Wilson among others, playing an agent with an organization called the Time Variance Authority, which deals with all the realities that exist in Marvel's multiverse.

Disney had previously slated Loki for a May release.