Loki episode 4 recap: Sylvie and the God of Mischief face the apocalypse

Loki's solo adventure reached episode 4 on Wednesday, following on from God of Mischief getting to know his female Variant Sylvie after the pair escaped the clutches of the Time Variance Authority. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series is about the 2012 Loki who escaped the heroes in Avengers: Endgame.

We left Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) seemingly trapped on the doomed moon of Lamentis in 2077, with a planet about to crash down and the escape vessel they'd planned to hijack destroyed. Sylvie had also bombed the Sacred Timeline, creating countless branches and forcing the TVA to deal with the chronological chaos she'd unleashed.

Time to hope into apocalyptic SPOILERS, with an episode entitled The Nexus Event.

Beyond the pruning

After discovering that the Time-Keepers are robots, Loki prepares to bare his soul to a distraught Sylvie. However, the moment is cut short by TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who sneaks up and prunes Loki, seemingly wiping him from existence and leaving the show without its protagonist. Guess it'll have to be renamed Sylvie. There's also an alligator with a cute lil Loki crown, awwww.

Or will it? A post-credits scene sees Loki wake up outside a ruined city and wonder aloud if he's dead. He looks up to see a trio of new Loki Variants -- credited as Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal) and Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei)

"Not yet," says Classic Loki. "But you will be, unless you come with us."

