Listen to Game of Thrones episode 2's haunting Florence + The Machine remix

If you're feeling disquieted after watching the foreboding second episode of Game of Thrones season 8, here's a haunting soundtrack to underscore your unease.

It's Florence + the Machine's cover of Jenny of Oldstones from Sunday's show. (Knight!) Brienne's squire Podrick Payne sings the song to a group of fan favorite characters on the eve of battle, with this version following during the credits. You can stream it here.

Game of Thrones' creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, approached Florence Welch, the English vocalist of the indie rock band, with a personal request to share her voice on the last season of the hit show.

"We've always been huge fans of Florence's music, and the season 2 trailer with her song Seven Devils was possibly the most powerful we've ever had," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. "So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We're still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing Jenny of Oldstones, and we're in love with the result."

Jenny of Oldstones comes from George R.R. Martin's books. The team added some lyrics, and the show's composer, Ramin Djawadi, came up with the music.

As of this writing, the lyric video for the song already has more than 200,000 views on YouTube.

The trailer for next Sunday's episode shows beloved characters preparing for a war that appears to be unwinnable. So a song this somber feels fitting.