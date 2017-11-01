We've already seen successful reboots for "Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast," so it wasn't surprising to hear in late 2015 that beloved 1994 animated film "The Lion King," which spawned a hit Broadway show, would also come back for another round. On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios revealed the cast of the live-action remake on Twitter, and it's amazing.

James Earl Jones will return to voice lion king Mufasa, Donald Glover will play the grown version of his son Simba, and Billy Eichner, who will also appear in Disney's upcoming "Nicole," will play Simba's pal Timon. The announcement of Beyonce as Nala got people especially excited on Twitter:

"The Lion King" tells the story of a young lion whose father is the lion king until an evil uncle plots to dethrone him. As an adult, Simba returns in an attempt to take back the throne.

The film will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as bad uncle Scar; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi; John Oliver as Zazu; John Kani as Rafiki; Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Eric Andre as Azizi; Florence Kasumba as Shenzi; Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari; JD McCrary as young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala.

"The Lion King" will be in theaters in July 2019.