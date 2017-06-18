Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

I'd rather thought that Father's Day on Twitter was all about honoring dads and all that they've done for their kids.

Beyoncé's dad, however, had a different experience Sunday morning.

Mathew Knowles's tweet was an announcement: "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." Accompanying this was a happy birthday card from grandpa.

To some on Twitter this seemed odd -- not because the great singer has apparently given birth but because it was her dad who announced it.

Aren't stars' births supposed to be meticulously coordinated by a plethora of PR types in order to gain the maximum positive coverage? Moreover, Knowles is said by some to have a complicated relationship with his daughter.

This being Twitter, therefore, much of the reaction ventured toward the harsh. "Shame on you," tweeted actor and writer Angie Grace, together with an annoyed GIF.

Other fans were likewise miffed. "Just had to ruin it for Bey did you," mused AntiKunta, with an appropriate (for her) moment from the career of actress Taraji P. Henson.

British politician Mohamed Salih even offered his shillings-worth: "Beyoncé: Dad don't tell anyone until we're ready. Beyoncé Dad: I'm going viral for this tweet...hashtag, hashtag..."

This reflected the feelings of a number of fans who were surely hoping for something a little more choreographed.

At least one Twitterer offered a positive reaction. "It is fathers day so I think beyonce gave him permission. Stop making a drama out of everything," said IFB.

Neither Beyoncé's representatives nor Knowles immediately responded to a request for comment. The star's Twitter account, which enjoys more than 14.8 million followers, has been silent since April of last year.

Personally, I'm entirely happy as long as mother and babies are healthy. I'm also very happy to wait for her and husband Jay Z to tell the world.

Just had to ruin it for Bey did you pic.twitter.com/tDGSljvOMg — 🐨 (@AntiKunta) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé: Dad don't tell anyone until we're ready.



Beyoncé Dad: I'm going viral for this tweet...hashtag, hashtag... — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) June 18, 2017

It is fathers day so I think beyonce gave him permission. Stop making a drama out of everything. — IFB 🥀 (@stepupindisbih) June 18, 2017

