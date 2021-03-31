LinkedIn is 'doing early tests' to build a Clubhouse rival

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is throwing its hat into the live audio ring.

The professional networking platform is conducting "early tests" to create an audio experience that's connected to your professional identity, the company said Tuesday, in a bid to stake out a place in the fast-growing social audio category made popular by Clubhouse. This comes as Twitter undergoes a global rollout out its live audio feature, Spaces. It also follows Spotify and Slack's announcements that they're building Clubhouse-style rivals on their own.

"We're looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members have even more ways to connect to their community." Suzi Owens, a spokesperson for LinkedIn said.

The live audio feature is the latest in a gaggle of new features announced by LinkedIn. It's also rolling out a video introduction feature on the website, in an effort to let its community of professionals better showcase their individuality.

Based on a mockup provided by LinkedIn, its yet-to-be-named version of Clubhouse will feature a stage that will spotlight the room's host and speakers, as well as a group of listeners.

Clubhouse is a popular invite-only audio app that shot to fame after tech tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg made appearances on it this year.