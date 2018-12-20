Lin-Manuel Miranda shares touching texts from fan

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

For Lin-Manuel Miranda, fan admiration is likely an everyday occurrence.

The playwright, composer and actor, who you might know from the Broadway smash Hamilton, or from his latest turn in Mary Poppins Returns, tweeted Thursday about a fan who used his smart phone to kept things pretty chill.

"To the dude next to me on the bus (because the A is f***ed today) who just quietly showed me this while I was with my kid, so that he was none the wiser, thank you," Miranda's tweet read.

To the dude next to me on the bus (because the A is f***ed today) who just quietly showed me this while I was with my kid, so that he was none the wiser, thank you pic.twitter.com/0aRLOAvAjr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2018

Attached was a picture of the dude's phone -- he'd apparently sent up a flare, in a group text, that Miranda was on the bus. The response from one of the recipients was an all-caps declaration across multiple texts: "TELL HIM YOU LOVE HIS WORK. HUGE FAN OF YOUR WORK. THANK YOU FOR MOANA. THANK YOU FOR HAMILTON."

Subsequent texts included: "DAMNIT JAY SAY IT" and "YOUR FRIEND HAS A COUPLE CUTE KIDS THAT KNOW WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE AND A HERO IS A GIRL."

Miranda co-wrote songs for the 2016 animated Disney movie Moana.

The bus text incident isn't the only heartwarming celebrity encounter this week. On Monday, a story came out about former NBA star Charles Barkley, describing his friendship with a cat litter chemist from Iowa named Lin Wang, and how Barkley delivered a eulogy at Wang's funeral.

