Light up your bedroom or office with this surprisingly smart lamp that's 25% off

Dodocool

I've been spoiled by smart lights. I love telling my army of Philips Hue lights when to turn on and off, and how brightly to shine. But this gooseneck floor lamp is very nearly as smart, and is convenient enough to steal my heart. For starters, it's height adjustable -- you can collapse it down small enough to serve as a desk lamp, or extend it to a height of 62 inches for duty as a floor lamp. And that's just for starters. Right now this , down from its regular price of $40. To get this price, you'll need to apply the coupon on the product page and also add promo code TECHB005 at checkout.

In addition to the magic trick of working as a desk lamp or floor lamp, it's adjustable through a range of color temperatures from a cool 5,000 degrees through a warm 3,500 degrees. The lamp's touch sensitive control lets you smoothly brighten or dim the light, and a double-tap starts a sleep timer so it will shut itself off after your choice of 10 or 40 minutes.

The 15 watt bulb is rated for more than 50,000 hours, and at its brightest generates 2,000 lumens. What's it missing? Alexa, honestly. But for $30, I don't imagine I should expect voice control -- and you can always connect it to a smart plug if you need that.

