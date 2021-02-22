Light up your bedroom or office with this surprisingly smart lamp that's 22% off

Dodocool

I've been spoiled by smart lights. I love telling my army of Philips Hue lights when to turn on and off and how brightly to shine. But this gooseneck floor lamp is very nearly as smart, and is convenient enough to steal my heart, equipped with a remote control, scene modes and color temperature adjustment, and even a night-light mode. Right now this , down from its regular price of $46. To get this price, you'll need to apply the coupon on the product page and also add promo code BRADS00222 at checkout.

The 65-inch-high adjustable gooseneck floor lamp is adjustable through a range of color temperatures from a cool 6,000 degrees to a warm 2,500 degrees. The lamp's touch-sensitive control lets you smoothly brighten or dim the light, and you can also control it from up to 36 feet away with a remote control. It has six scene modes including a night-light, reading light and office light.

The 9-watt LED bulb is rated for more than 50,000 hours, and has equivalent brightness to a 120-watt incandescent bulb. What's missing? Alexa, honestly. But for $36, I don't imagine I should expect voice control -- and you can always connect it to a smart plug if you need that.

Originally published last year. Updated with the latest deal.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.