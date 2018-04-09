Lego's Solo: A Star Wars Story sets fly to shelves Friday

The latest trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story landed on Sunday, and these Lego sets based on the film are heading to stores by the end of the week.

Lego on Monday revealed several movie sets that it will release on Friday, including the 1,400-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon we first saw at the New York Toy Fair in February. Scroll through to see each of the sets.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon -- whose name might be a spoiler -- will cost $170 or roughly £120 and AU$215. Minifigures that come with the set include Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Kessel Guard and a Kessel Operations Droid along with a DD-BD droid.

Lego

Han Solo knew his way around a blaster years before he met Luke Skywalker, and this Lego figure lets you build him for battle. This 9-inch (24-centimeter) figure is made up of 101 pieces, includes a spring-loaded shooter, and costs $25. That's roughly £15 or AU$30.

Lego

If you prefer a slightly more abstract version of Han Solo, the Lego BrickHeadz version of him is 141 pieces and costs $10 or roughly £5 or AU$15.

Lego

Even more abstract is the Lego BrickHeadz rendition of Chewbacca, who I find looks an awful lot like the mighty tardigrade. This take on the Wookie is 149 pieces and costs $10, which converts to roughly £5 or AU$15.

Lego

The Han Solo Landspeeder set includes Han Solo and Qi'ra minifigures that can ride inside the vehicle along with a Corellian Hound figure. Lego says this vehicle can be used to recreate action scenes from the film, after you assemble its 345 pieces of course. The set costs $30, which is about £20 or AU$40.

Lego

Is Han Solo chasing Moloch? Or is Moloch chasing Han? Either way, Lego says the Moloch's Landspeeder set pairs up with Han's Landspeeder to recreate scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story. This set is 464 pieces and costs $40. That price converts to roughly £30 or AU$50.

Lego

Want some Imperial Forces to match? The Imperial Patrol set includes a speeder with stud shooters, an Emigration Officer, Recruitment Officer and two Imperial Patrol Troopers. This set is 99 pieces and costs $15, roughly £10 or AU$20.

Lego

What exactly is Han Solo doing in this Lego TIE Fighter set -- is it a possible movie spoiler? Either way, this detailed take on the Imperial TIE Fighter is made of 519 bricks, featuring wings, a minifigure cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters. The set costs $70, which is roughly £50 or AU$90.

Lego

This buildable Range Trooper features tough armor, "magnetic boot" detailing, a furry shoulder cloak and tunic along with a blaster. The figure is made up of 101 pieces, stands 9 inches (24 centimetres) tall and will cost $25. That converts to roughly £15 or AU$30.



