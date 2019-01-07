Lego Movie 2's Apocalypseburg set overflows with whopping 3,000 pieces

Enlarge Image Lego

For fans needing a challenge, the new Lego Movie 2: Welcome to Apocalypseburg Lego set could be the answer.

Apocalypseburg is the apocalyptic wasteland town in the upcoming Lego Movie 2, and on Jan. 4, the Lego Group revealed a new set inspired by the film.

The set consists of 3,178 pieces. When fully assembled, it stands 20 inches (50 centimeters) high, making it one of the tallest boxed Lego sets created.

The finished Lego model features a 360-design that includes a section of the Statue of Liberty with a chill-out room in her head, a cafe, Scribble Cop's office with a chair-kicking function, armory, barber's and tattoo parlor, Lucy's hideout, Fuse's workshop, rooftop diner, gym, spa and lookout platforms.

The set also includes 12 minifigures of characters Emmet, Lucy, Batman, Scribble Cop, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, "Where are my pants?" Guy, Larry the Barista, Chainsaw Dave, Mo-Hawk, Roxxi and Fuse. Plus, there's a rat figure.

The Lego Movie 2 set is available Jan. 16 at Lego brand retail stores and online. The set retails for $300 (around £235, AU$420).

The Lego Movie 2 itself hits theaters in the US and UK on Feb. 8, and on March 28 in Australia.