Lego Movie 2 star Chris Pratt gets meta with Chris Pratt minifigs

Perhaps the best way to hype a Lego movie is with Lego toys.

To promote his role in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, actor Chris Pratt made a hilarious video in which he plays with Lego minifigs of himself from different movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

The Instagram video, posted Thursday, shows Pratt's Lego minifigure of his character Owen from Jurassic World arguing with his Star-Lord minifigure from Guardians of the Galaxy.

"The highly rated and eagerly anticipated The Lego Movie comes out Feb 8. See what my Star-Lord, Owen, Blue, Emmett and Rex mini-figs have to say about it!," Pratt wrote on his Instagram post.

The video begins with the minifig Owen riding his raptor named Blue, while Pratt hums the Jurassic World theme song. Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord minifig interrupts and the two toys argue over which movie is more successful.

Plus there's a nice dig from the Owen minifig about how Star-Lord got everyone killed in Avengers: Infinity War. Burn!

Pratt's Lego Movie 2 character Emmet Brickowoski tries to save the day by telling them both to get along, alas to no avail.

The Lego Movie 2 hits theaters in the US and UK on Feb. 8, and on March 28 in Australia.