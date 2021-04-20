Lego Luigi is joining Mario for buildable adventures

Lego Mario is getting some help from his brother this summer, with the Lego Super Luigi Starter Course landing Aug. 1. The $60 set is now, and it got a charming trailer on Tuesday.

The Luigi set consists of 280 pieces, is compatible with the Mario sets and includes pink Yoshi, Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba along with Luigi.

The reveal came after Lego Mario started calling for Luigi following a firmware update last week, as revealed in a Twitter video.

Lego's first Mario set came out last summer and was the result of a four-year collaborative project with Nintendo. More sets came out earlier this year, filling out the Mushroom Kingdom's cast of characters. We also got a Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set, if you prefer to build gray '80s game consoles.