Lego Luigi is joining Mario for buildable adventures

He'll be available this August.

Lego Mario is getting some help from his brother this summer, with the Lego Super Luigi Starter Course landing Aug. 1. The $60 set is available to preorder now, and it got a charming trailer on Tuesday.

The Luigi set consists of 280 pieces, is compatible with the Mario sets and includes pink Yoshi, Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba along with Luigi.

The reveal came after Lego Mario started calling for Luigi following a firmware update last week, as revealed in a Twitter video.

Lego's first Mario set came out last summer and was the result of a four-year collaborative project with Nintendo. More sets came out earlier this year, filling out the Mushroom Kingdom's cast of characters. We also got a Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set, if you prefer to build gray '80s game consoles.

