Lego giving Millennium Falcon pedicab rides for Star Wars Day

The Lego Group

A bicycle-powered Millennium Falcon made of Lego bricks is blasting people off through New York's Bryant Park Friday in celebration of May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

The pedicab is made from 20,300 bricks and took Lego's Master Builders 396 hours to design and build. You can watch them assemble the vehicle in the time-lapse video below.

The finished pedicab measures in at 9 feet (2.7 meters) long by 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide. Anyone in New York can swing by 6th Avenue between 40th Street and 41st Street to grab a ride around Bryant Park, which will run through 7 p.m. ET.