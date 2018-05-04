CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • star-wars-han-solo-card-game
  • play-doh-chewbacca-set-oop3
  • playskool-heroes-star-wars-galactic-heroes-2-in-1-millennium-falcon
  • star-wars-monopoly-han-solo-edition-game
  • stores-social-solo
  • stores-social-storytellers-2018-ko
  • stores-social-lobot
  • shp4105
  • stores-social-yoda-bookend
  • star-wars-force-link-2-0-starter-set
  • stores-social-tree-topper-ko
  • stores-social-black-droid-ornament
  • mystery-bb8
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-chewbacca-2
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-han-solo-3
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-c-3po
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-maz-kanata-2
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-stormtrooper-3
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-lando-calrissian-2
  • star-wars-mighty-muggs-figure-assortment-qira-1
  • swjc-multiplayer-lvl-lifestyle-clean
  • ewokcard
  • vadercard
  • star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-chewbacca-figure-target-exclusive
  • star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-figure-assortment-lando-calrissian
  • star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-luke-skywalker
  • star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-figure-assortment-range-trooper
  • star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-rey
  • star-wars-the-black-series-darth-vader-electronic-helmet-front
  • star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-supreme-leader-snoke-oop
  • star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-figure-assortment-qira
  • star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-doctor-aphra
  • star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-figure-assortment-han-solo
  • star-wars-bladebuilders-force-master-lightsaber
  • star-wars-3-75-inch-deluxe-figure-2-pack-assortment-rebolt-and-corellian-hound
  • star-wars-12-inch-figure-assortment-han-solo
  • solo-a-star-wars-story-class-b-vehicle-assortment-han-solos-landspeeder-oop1
  • star-wars-micro-force-blind-bags-assortment-series-4-wave-3
  • solo-a-star-wars-story-nerf-glowstrike-han-solo-blaster
  • solo-a-star-wars-story-3-75-inch-kessel-run-millennium-falcon-vehicle-2
  • star-wars-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-moloch
  • star-wars-3-75-inch-figure-assortment-k-2so
  • star-wars-12-inch-figure-assortment-qira
  • solo-a-star-wars-story-nerf-glowstrike-qira-blaster
  • star-wars-bladebuilders-electronic-riot-baton

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Fans celebrate May the 4th -- also referred to as Star Wars Day -- with movie marathons, themed parties and, of course, dreams of all the new Star Wars stuff they can shake a lightsaber at. Here's a roundup of some of the new Star Wars toys, games and collectibles coming to your galaxy soon.

Han Solo is known for his talents with card games, so it makes sense Hasbro would come out with his own card game. To play, you draw cards to score as close to zero as you can while collecting the valuable bounty tokens. The player whose tokens add up to the highest number at the end wins. But players who take too many risks might lose or win the Millennium Falcon. The game is best for players 8 years and older. Retail price: $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro / Read the article
1
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Chewbacca already has fabulous fur, but what if you could give him a creative new hairstyle?

"Grow" Play-Doh hair for Chewbacca by filling him up with squishy Play-Doh and pressing down on his arms for a new 'do. When his new Play-Doh hairstyle no longer suits you or gets too long, grab the BB-8 scissors and chop it all off.

This Hasbro playset also comes with a Bowcaster comb so you can style Chewie's new hair in different ways. Or make other Star Wars shapes with the half-molds from the set. This toys is meant for ages 3 years and older. Retail price: $14.99 (roughly £11, AU$20).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
2
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Young fans (and adult collectors) will appreciate this adorable Hasbro 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon playset. Standing the vehicle up reveals fun features inside complete with lights and sounds, hidden blasters and extendable catwalks. The set includes the vehicle, positionable projectile launcher, and two Power Up figures. It's ideal for fans between 3 and 7 years. Retail price $59.99 (roughly £44, AU$80).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
3
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

If you like playing Monopoly, you'll dig this new Star Wars version where players uncover memorable moments from Han Solo's life. The game board itself features graphics of Han from the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. The game is for players 8 years and older. Retail price: $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
4
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Cuddle up with these cute Solo: A Star Wars Story plushy toys from Hallmark's Itty Bittys line of products. Chewbacca and Han Solo come as a set for $16.95 (roughly £13, AU$23). Lando Calrissian is an online exclusive retailing for $7.99 (roughly £6, AU$11).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
5
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

These Storytellers interactive Christmas tree ornaments from Hallmark do more than just make your tree look pretty. They also make sounds. Here's a look at the ornaments shaped like the Millennium Falcon, TIE fighter and Darth Vader's TIE Fighter. Press the button to watch it perform a sound and light show scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. Each ornament goes for $39.99 (roughly £30, AU$53).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
6
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

This Lobot plushy toy from Hallmark's Itty Bittys collection looks just like the real character in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, only cuter. He wears cybernetic headgear that connects him to Cloud City's central system as the computer liaison officer. The toy retails for $7.95 (roughly £6, AU$11).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
7
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

It's hard to not feel a sense of triumph when Rebel forces attack AT-AT vehicles, making them stumble and fall to the ground. Here's that moment forever captured in an amusing Hallmark AT-AT tape dispenser for your desk. In Empire Strikes Back, fans might remember seeing Luke Skywalker take down an Imperial walker with a harpoon and tow cables. This desk accessory retails for $44.95 (roughly £33, AU$60).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
8
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

If Yoda can use the Force to levitate vehicles and fight Sith Lords, he can surely keep all your books in place. This metal Yoda bookend features a slanted design to give the effect of a Jedi Master using the Force to do the heavy lifting. The Hallmark bookend retails for $19.95 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
9
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

With Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting theaters this month, lots of toys feature the man himself. This Force Link 2.0 Starter Set includes Force Link wearable technology, which allows fans to activate movie sound effects and phrases in more than 30 compatible Star Wars toys, including this exclusive 3.75-inch Han. This Han Solo figure is only available in the Force Link 2.0 Starter Set, featuring sounds and expressions from Solo: A Star Wars Story. This Han Solo Starter Set retails for $29.99 (roughly £22, AU$40).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
10
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

That's no moon! But it is a very geektastic Christmas tree topper. Made to look just like the Empire's armored space station, this Death Star tree topper includes impressive light and sound features. Switch up the lights and sounds with a remote control that features the iconic Imperial insignia crest. The tree topper retails for $99.95 (roughly £74, AU$133).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
11
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

This BB-9E droid ornament looks almost evil with its dark black finish. BB-9E keeps the First Order's starships and machinery operational, but here the droid is just a harmless Star Wars tree ornament. The BB-9E Decoupage Ornament retails for $6.95 (roughly £5, AU$9).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
12
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

The droid BB-8 is often full of surprises, so it's fitting that Hallmark chose the droid to represent its fun mystery ornament offer. The mystery for fans buying the Mystery BB-8 ornament is that they won't know which color droid they'll get until it's out of the box. The ornament comes in metallic gold, blue or red versions, and retails for $17.99 (roughly £14, AU$24).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hallmark
13
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Star Wars characters are often complex, with many emotions. The new Mighty Muggs collectibles let fans change the figure's facial expression with a push-and-turn mechanism on the head. Chewbacca looks extra excited here, maybe because he retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
14
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

There are three different expressions for each Mighty Muggs collectible. This Han Solo toy retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13). 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro / Read the article
15
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

C-3PO only has one facial expression -- he is a droid after all -- but thanks to these new Mighty Muggs collectibles, he can show more range. This C-3PO comes with three different expressions and retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
16
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Maz Kanata as a Mighty Muggs collectible goes for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
17
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Stormtroopers don't look as intimidating as a Mighty Muggs collectible. The figures lets fans change the toy's facial expression by pushing down on the head. The cute Stormtrooper retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
18
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Lando Calrissian looks like he can charm the whole galaxy as one of the new Mighty Muggs collectibles. He retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13). 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
19
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

New character Qi'ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story is one of the new Mighty Muggs collectibles. Qi'ra retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13). Emilia Clarke will play Qi'ra in the upcoming film. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
20
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

A new feature for the smartphone-powered augmented-reality experience Star Wars: Jedi Challenges from Lenovo lets fans have lightsaber duels while in the same room.

The feature update, called Lightsaber Versus Mode, is the second free update since the product launched in November 2017. Lightsaber Versus Mode is available now in the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app, which is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Lenovo / Read the article
21
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

A furry Ewok with gem eyes smiles on this cute Star Wars-themed birthday card from Papyrus. The Ewok card reads: "Hope your birthday Ewoks!" The card retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Papyrus
22
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Darth Vader bedazzled with crushed gems makes for one unique birthday card. Inside it reads: "Happy Birthday… You are the chosen one." The Darth Vader card is one of 12 special Star Wars-themed greeting cards made to honor May the 4th. The card costs $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Papyrus
23
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Fans can update their Star Wars action figure collection with a new series of these detailed 6-inch (15-centimeter) scale figures. Available exclusively at Target, each figure -- like this one of Chewbacca from Solo: A Star Wars Story -- retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
24
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Fans can update their collection with a new series of these premium 6-inch scale figures. They are designed with extensive detail and articulation. Available exclusively at Target, each figure -- like this one of young Lando from Solo: A Star Wars Story -- retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
25
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with the return of these highly-detailed 3.75-inch scale figures. These figures come in vintage-inspired packaging with classic Kenner branding and feature movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation. Here's the one for Luke Skywalker, that retails for $12.99 (roughly £10, AU$17).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
26
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

These premium 6-inch scale figures -- this one is of a Ranger Trooper -- are designed with extensive detail and articulation. Each figure is sold separately and is available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com. This Ranger Trooper retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
27
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Play with Rey! These 3.75-inch scale figures feature a movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, and come in vintage-inspired Kenner packaging. Each figure's sold separately, and is available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com. This Rey figure goes for $12.99 (roughly £10, AU$17).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
28
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

When you put on this helmet from The Black Series, it's easy to reign as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The helmet features movie-accurate sound effects including Vader's iconic breathing. When the helmet is disengaged, it hisses and pops. It retails for $99.99 (roughly £74, AU$133).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
29
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Play out your favorite moments from Star Wars: The Last Jedi with this 3.75-inch scale figure of Snoke. The Snoke toy retails for $12.99 (roughly £10, AU$17).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
30
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

This 6-inch (15-centimeter) figure of Qi'ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
31
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

New character Dr. Aphra gets her own 3.75-inch scale figure. These figures feature movie-inspired design and multiple points of articulation, and come with vintage-inspired packaging. Dr. Aphra retails for $12.99 (roughly £10, AU$17).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
32
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

These premium 6-inch scale figures -- this one of Han Solo -- are designed with extensive details and articulation. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com, this Han Solo retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
33
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Learn the ways of the light side or dark side with this Force Master lightsaber. You can switch between four Jedi and Sith masters to activate red, blue, green or purple blades. The sabers come with audio clips (24 phrases in total) from Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Mace Windu guiding young Padawans as they battle. The lightsaber set retails for $29.99 (roughly £22, AU$40).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
34
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Oh hai, Rebolt and Corellian hound. This two-pack comes with two figures and multiple accessories. Activate an array of sounds and phrases specific to each character with Force Link 2.0 wearable technology. This Rebolt and Corellian hound set retails for $14.99 (roughly £11, AU$20).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
35
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Get ready for more oversize Star Wars adventures with this 12-inch (30-centimeter) Han Solo figure that has five points of articulation. Available at most major stores, Han Solo retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
36
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Pretend to get stuck in a Star Wars traffic jam with this 3.75-inch scale Han Solo Landspeeder and Han Solo figure. All vehicles and figures are Force Link 2.0 enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology, sold separately. Available at most major stores, this Han Solo Landspeeder retails for $29.99 (roughly £22, AU$40).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
37
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Collect the galaxy of fan-favorite characters with the Star Wars Micro Force blind bags assortment. Each figure has a squish-able feel and pose, creating a fun way to bring Star Wars scenes to life. The collectibles include iconic characters such as Rey, Finn, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda and R2-D2. Each blind bag includes two figures and a collector card. Each figure retails for $2.99 (roughly £2, AU$4).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
38
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Every smuggler could use a Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster like this one. This toy features a four-dart internal clip with light and sound effects inspired by the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story to fire darts up to 70 feet (21 meters) away. Keep the fun going at night with light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts. This blaster retails for $29.99 (roughly £22, AU$40).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
39
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs with this Millennium Falcon toy. It has flashing lights, sound and even rumble-pack vibrations. Push the button a third time to pretend your ship is picking up even more speed and watch the panels pop off.

The toy comes with an exclusive 3.75-inch scale Han Solo figure and a removable mini ship. Both the figure and mini ship are Force Link 2.0-enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology. This set retails for $99.99 (roughly £74, AU$133).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
40
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Meet Moloch from Solo: A Star Wars Story. This 3.75-inch figure features five points of articulation and comes with unique battle accessories. You can also activate an array of sounds and phrases using Force Link 2.0 wearable technology. Moloch retails for $7.99 (roughly £6, AU$11).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
41
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

The robot K-2SO from Rogue One wants to play. The 3.75-inch figure features five points of articulation and comes with unique battle accessories. He also comes with an array of sounds and phrases that can be activated with the Force Link 2.0 wristband that uses NFC, the same technology that powers Apple Pay in the iPhone and similar mobile payment systems, to recognize which toys you've picked up and play the corresponding audio. K-2SO retails for $7.99 (roughly £6, AU$11).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
42
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Qi'ra from Solo: A Star Wars story is super-sized as a 12-inch (30-centimeter) figure. She has five points of articulation and comes with her own accessory. She retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
43
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Re-create your favorite battles from Solo: A Star Wars Story with this Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster. This front-load blaster fires each dart up to 75 feet (23 meters) and features light and sound effects inspired by the movie. Keep the fun going at night with light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts. Pull the slide back between each blast to activate the lights. The set retails for $19.99 (roughly £15, AU$27).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
44
of 45

Han Solo card game

Play-Doh Chewbacca set

Playskool Heroes Star Wars Galactic Heroes 2-in-1 Millennium Falcon

Monopoly Han Solo edition game

Solo: A Star Wars Story plushies

Interactive ornaments

Lobot plushie

AT-AT tape dispenser

Yoda bookend

Star Wars Force Link 2.0 Starter Set

Death Star tree topper

BB-9E Decoupage Ornament

Hallmark Mystery BB-8 ornament

Mighty Muggs Chewbacca

Mighty Muggs Han Solo

Mighty Muggs C-3PO

Mighty Muggs Maz Kanata

Mighty Muggs Stormtrooper

Mighty Muggs Lando Calrissian

Mighty Muggs Qi'ra

New multiplayer mode for Star Wars: Jedi for Challenges AR

Papyrus Ewok card

Papyrus Darth Vader card

The Black Series 6-inch Chewbacca figure

The Black Series 6-inch Lando Calrissian figure

Star Wars Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Luke Skywalker

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Ranger Trooper figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch Rey figure

Darth Vader electronic helmet

Star Wars 3.75-inch Snoke figure

The Black Series 6-inch Qi'ra figure

Little Dr. Aphra

The Black Series 6-inch Han Solo Figure

Star Wars Bladebuilders Force Master lightsaber

Star Wars 3.75-inch two-pack

Star Wars 12-inch Han Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Landspeeder

Star Wars Blind Bags Assortment

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster

Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Millennium Falcon

Star Wars 3.75-inch Moloch figure

Star Wars 3.75-inch K-2SO figure

Star Wars 12-inch Qi'ra

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nerf Glowstrick Qi'ra Blaster

Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Riot Baton

Pretend to defend the First Order with this Electronic Riot Baton styled like the one seen in The Last Jedi. Flip the baton to extend the prongs and activate epic lights and sounds, or attach the attack claw for even more battling options. The toy features movie-inspired light and sound effects, and is compatible with other Bladebuilders Lightsaber components. The toy baton retails for $29.99 (roughly £22, AU$40).

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hasbro
45
of 45
Now Reading

For May the 4th 2018, a galaxy of Star Wars toys

Up Next

Unboxing Hasbro's Lando Calrissian

Latest Stories

Star Wars Rebel Alliance symbol on an insect? Bee-lieve it

Star Wars Rebel Alliance symbol on an insect? Bee-lieve it

by
T-Mobile and Sprint are merging: Here's everything you need to know

T-Mobile and Sprint are merging: Here's everything you need to know

by
GoDaddy pulls Richard Spencer's AltRight website offline

GoDaddy pulls Richard Spencer's AltRight website offline

by
Almost Avengers: The Marvel movies that never were

Almost Avengers: The Marvel movies that never were

by
Twitter password bug potentially exposes 330M users, Jack Dorsey says

Twitter password bug potentially exposes 330M users, Jack Dorsey says

by
Chewbacca is older and wiser about flying than Han in new Solo clip

Chewbacca is older and wiser about flying than Han in new Solo clip

by