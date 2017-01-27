Behind-the-scenes 'Lego Batman Movie' video celebrates teamwork

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

It's not easy being Batman. This new behind-the-scenes "Lego Batman Movie" video shows just how trying life can be for the superhero who adopts a new sidekick named Robin.

"I'm a team player as long as they don't bother me or touch any of my stuff," Batman says in the video posted Thursday.

Batman, Alfred, Robin, Barbara Gordon and the Joker all chime in about the movie they each think is about their own personal story.

The movie starts with Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) depending mostly on his butler Alfred (voiced by Ralph Fiennes). But the introduction of Dick Grayson/Robin (voiced by Michael Cera) and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (voiced by Rosario Dawson) turns his super-secret double life as a crime fighter upside down.

"Lego Batman Movie" is written by Seth Grahame-Smith, directed by Chris McKay and also stars actor Zach Galifianakis and singer Mariah Carey. The animated movie starts rolling out in theaters worldwide on February 8.

