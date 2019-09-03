CNET también está disponible en español.

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Amiibo summons Shadow Link to hunt you down

If you want to make the Nintendo Switch remake's custom Chamber Dungeons harder, you can.

You can make The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening tougher, if you have the Amiibo.

The Legend of Zelda games offer epic adventures, but they're rarely very difficult. Turns out the upcoming Nintendo Switch remake of 1993's Link's Awakening has an optional way to make things tougher. If you get the game's cute Amiibo, you can tap it to summon Shadow Link, who'll try to murder regular Link, Nintendo of Europe revealed in a tweet.

"This malevolent shadow chases Link through dungeons, so get ready to put up a fight … or run!" Nintendo of Europe wrote.

It seems like this feature is restricted to the game's custom Chamber Dungeons, but Shadow Link will follow you through multiple rooms and you'll get a bunch of rupees if you take him down. It's unclear if you'll be able to summon this malevolent spirit without buying the plastic Amiibo figure. 

The game is set for release Sept. 20 (along with the portable-only Switch Lite), so it won't be long before you can relive the Game Boy adventure with a lovely new art style.

