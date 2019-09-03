Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Amiibo summons Shadow Link to hunt you down

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda games offer epic adventures, but they're rarely very difficult. Turns out the upcoming Nintendo Switch remake of 1993's Link's Awakening has an optional way to make things tougher. If you get the game's cute Amiibo, you can tap it to summon Shadow Link, who'll try to murder regular Link, Nintendo of Europe revealed in a tweet.

With the new Link #amiibo, you can add Shadow Link to your Chamber Dungeons in The Legend of #Zelda: Link's Awakening. This malevolent shadow chases Link through dungeons, so get ready to put up a fight…or run! pic.twitter.com/zwohR6wYCy — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 2, 2019

"This malevolent shadow chases Link through dungeons, so get ready to put up a fight … or run!" Nintendo of Europe wrote.

It seems like this feature is restricted to the game's custom Chamber Dungeons, but Shadow Link will follow you through multiple rooms and you'll get a bunch of rupees if you take him down. It's unclear if you'll be able to summon this malevolent spirit without buying the plastic Amiibo figure.

Now playing: Watch this: Trying out the Nintendo Switch Lite actually surprised...

The game is set for release Sept. 20 (along with the portable-only Switch Lite), so it won't be long before you can relive the Game Boy adventure with a lovely new art style.