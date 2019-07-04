It might have two years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild basically ruined all other video games through its sheer magnificence, but Hyrule has yet to reveal all its secrets. YouTuber GameXplain outlined a delightful reference to a 2002 classic The Wind Waker.
It turns out sleepy Lurelin Village, which lies in the southeast of Breath of the Wild's Hyrule, is a whole lot like Wind Waker's super chill starting area, Outset Island. The layout of the trees, buildings, a ladder leading up to a lookout point and the mountain in the background are all uncannily similar.
"It's just crazy that this one village is hiding such a big secret, and it's just been staring us in the face the entire time," GameXplain says in his video.
If you take the series' confusing timeline into account -- Wind Waker's flooded Hyrule eventually becomes Breath of the Wild's wide-open world -- it's entirely possible that Outset Island eventually became Lurelin Village as the waters receded and the topography shifted.
Let's hope Breath of the Wild 2 proves to be just as rich, whenever we get our hands on it.
You can't play Wind Waker on Nintendo Switch at the moment. The game originally came out on GameCube and got re-released on Wii U in 2013. But Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave us hope last week by saying the company is "thinking about" extending its Switch Online subscription service to include N64 and GameCube games -- so Wind Waker might come to the hybrid console in future.
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Easter egg.
Discuss: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hid a glorious Wind Waker secret
