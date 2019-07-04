Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hid a glorious Wind Waker secret

Nintendo

It might have two years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild basically ruined all other video games through its sheer magnificence, but Hyrule has yet to reveal all its secrets. YouTuber GameXplain outlined a delightful reference to a 2002 classic The Wind Waker.

It turns out sleepy Lurelin Village, which lies in the southeast of Breath of the Wild's Hyrule, is a whole lot like Wind Waker's super chill starting area, Outset Island. The layout of the trees, buildings, a ladder leading up to a lookout point and the mountain in the background are all uncannily similar.

"It's just crazy that this one village is hiding such a big secret, and it's just been staring us in the face the entire time," GameXplain says in his video.

If you take the series' confusing timeline into account -- Wind Waker's flooded Hyrule eventually becomes Breath of the Wild's wide-open world -- it's entirely possible that Outset Island eventually became Lurelin Village as the waters receded and the topography shifted.

Let's hope Breath of the Wild 2 proves to be just as rich, whenever we get our hands on it.

Now playing: Watch this: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild goes epic on Nintendo...

You can't play Wind Waker on Nintendo Switch at the moment. The game originally came out on GameCube and got re-released on Wii U in 2013. But Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave us hope last week by saying the company is "thinking about" extending its Switch Online subscription service to include N64 and GameCube games -- so Wind Waker might come to the hybrid console in future.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Easter egg.