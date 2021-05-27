Leaked Far Cry 6 video gives first glance at weapons, vehicle and pets

Ubisoft

Ubisoft planned a Far Cry 6 reveal Friday, but a leaked video planned for the event showed up on YouTube Thursday. The 8-minute video shows some of the big changes coming in the newest game in the franchise, including an adorable dog you can use to distract enemies as you sneak up behind them to crack their necks.

Polish YouTube Rojson uploaded the Far Cry 6 gameplay video Thursday and quickly removed it, but not before it was saved and uploaded by others. Dani Rojas, the protagonist of the game, has a wide range of weapons available and many are not traditional, such as a handgun with a large drum magazine and a launcher that shoots out burnt CDs of Los del Rio's '90s hit "Macarena."

Dani's arsenal also includes backpacks. These packs won't hold his books, but instead they can create flames around him or shoot missiles. There are also more ways to get around the island of Yara, whether it be on horseback, a classic '50s Chevy sedan with a plow on it or a muscle car with machine guns bolted onto the roof.

Dani won't be alone in his fight against "El Presidente" Antón Castillo. There is a pet dog that can be used as a distraction to get the jump on enemies or a pet crocodile that can take down the bad guys.

Another subtle change that's noticeable in the leaked video is the destructible environments. The Far Cry series has been known for making much of the environment interactive, but it looks like in Far Cry 6 explosives will do far more damage such as bringing down trees and causing more smoke to fill the air, making it harder to see right after an explosion.

Far Cry 6's official reveal will come on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 am PT. The game will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Stadia when it comes out sometime later this year.

Ubisoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.