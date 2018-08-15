Leak: Diablo 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

u/Riomegon

After months of rumors, a mistakenly published post spotted by a Redditor appears to confirm that Diablo 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch port of the blockbuster dungeon battler will reportedly launch in late 2018 for $60, and include the game's Reaper of Souls expansion and the DLC Rise of the Necromancer in a package publisher Blizzard is calling Diablo 3: The Eternal Collection.

The leaked post was originally published on Forbes and later taken down. It also revealed Switch-exclusive features, such as an armor set that will make your character look like The Legend of Zelda villain Ganondorf. Other exclusives reportedly include Zelda-themed items such as a Cucco pet and Triforce portrait.

According to the leak, up to four players will be able to play on a single Switch, or play on separate Switch units cooperatively. Online play will reportedly be supported, running off of Nintendo's upcoming online service, with support for cloud saves.

This marks the first time a Blizzard game has appeared on a Nintendo system since 2003, when The Lost Vikings, Rock 'n Roll Racing and Blackthrone all received Game Boy Advance ports. But among Blizzard's marquee franchises, this marks the first Nintendo console port since Starcraft on the Nintendo 64.

Despite a rocky launch and a series of revamps that significantly reworked systems like its loot mechanics, Diablo 3 has been a massive success for Blizzard, with more than 30 million units sold across the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions.