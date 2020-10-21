Last chance to get this week's pair of free games worth $35 from Epic

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic has queued up two games: a first-person horror title called Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and an adorable retro 16-bit-ish strategy game called Kingdom: New Lands. If you grab them both, that's $45 in free games.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to. You have until Thursday, Oct. 22, to claim this week's freebies, at which time they both return to their regular price.

Amnesia A sort-of sequel to the beloved Amnesia: The Dark Descent, this 2013 horror game takes place in a different timeline with different characters. This is a survival horror game that places you in a terror-filled world at the turn of the last century.

Epic Games Kingdom: New Lands is a minimalistic strategy game that has a 16-bit retro aesthetic and an ambient soundtrack. You take control of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom by exploring the world, recruiting loyal subjects and defending what you've claimed from nightly attacks.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5, Dell adds XPS 17 to skinny...

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.