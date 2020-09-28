LA Comic Con 2020 is going ahead despite coronavirus concerns

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Despite San Diego Comic-Con going virtual in July, Los Angeles Comic Con has announced it intends to open its doors in December.

"Over the past six months, we've been struggling with a very important question: "Should we even ATTEMPT to have LA Comic-Con in 2020?" Chris DeMoulin, general manager of LA Comic Con, wrote in a statement Sunday (via Los Angeles Daily News).

DeMoulin, who postponed the convention from its usual October dates to Dec. 11 to 13, explained what led to the decision.

"Since March, we've been living in some version of a 'Lockdown/Safer at Home' world, trying hard to stay safe, hoping and praying for the health and safety of ourselves, our family, friends, neighbors and all of our fellow human beings. We're wearing masks, keeping socially distant, and remaining thankful for frontline workers, hospital personnel and everyone working hard to make a difference."

"And yet, we all yearn for just a little bit of normality, to reclaim some aspects of our lives pre-COVID."

DeMoulin detailed extra safety protocols, including a new venue that will double the space of previous cons, separate halls for each activity, shorter sessions so areas can be cleaned, limited tickets and more.

Not everyone's on board.

One tweeted a picture of a Facebook like and the caption: "Coronavirus likes this."

Another wrote: "Anyone who's ever been to a con knows no amount of safey [sic] measures can prevent germs sweeping through a convention center."

Anyone who's ever been to a con knows no amount of safey measures can prevent germs sweeping through a convention center. — wolves☂︎ (@AstroWolvez) September 28, 2020

"PASS. There is nothing about a Comic convention that's worth catching COVID for," wrote another.

PASS. There is nothing about a Comic convention that's worth catching COVID for. — Brian Tatosky (@virtualbri) September 28, 2020

In April, San Diego Comic-Con was canceled for the first time in 50 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, fans tuned in to Comic-Con@Home, a digital version of the event, at the end of July. In August, Warner Brothers hosted DC FanDome, a 24-hour virtual event with panels involving the cast and crew of Wonder Woman 1984, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad and more.

Other major events like Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have been canceled until 2021.

Tickets for LA Comic Con go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 29.