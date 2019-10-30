Take $200 off KitchenAid's powerful Pro Series stand mixer (today only)

KitchenAid

You might be wondering what separates a great stand mixer from an exceptional one. The answer? Horsepower, baby.

Most KitchenAid stand mixers have a level of performance worthy of their price tags, but the Pro Series with its 1.3-horsepower motor is at another level. Right now a brand-new KitchenAid Professional 600 Series stand mixer in stunning empire red is a whopping $200 off -- today only -- down to $300 as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

If you've read our reporting before you know what fangirls and -boys we are of KitchenAid stand mixers. The powerful Pro Series can tackle so many arduous kitchen jobs without breaking a sweat, including the mixing of bread, pizza, cake and cookie dough in a way you just can't quite mimic by hand. This machine also transforms into a pasta maker (fun for kids), vegetable spiralizer and more with its many handy attachments.

For reference, this Pro 600 Series stand mixer -- which comes with different three mixing blade attachments -- is currently less than its usual price at Amazon (though Amazon is currently matching Best Buy's price). Order today with Best Buy or (for Prime members) Amazon free shipping and the cult-favorite countertop appliance will be in the mix (and at your doorstep) by Friday.

Note that only the red model is discounted at Amazon.

Now playing: Watch this: The KitchenAid stand mixer makes its mark on home baking