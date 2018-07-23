We take a look inside the KitchenAid factory

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • factory-tour-2
  • factory-tour-1
  • factory-tour-3
  • factory-tour-17
  • factory-tour-18
  • factory-tour-16
  • factory-tour-15
  • factory-tour-14
  • factory-tour-13
  • factory-tour-11
  • factory-tour-7
  • factory-tour-6
  • factory-tour-5
  • factory-tour-8
  • factory-tour-12
  • factory-tour-10

The parts roll in

About 1,200 workers paint and assemble KitchenAid stand mixers in a factory in Greenville, Ohio, which is about two hours north of Cincinnati. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 16

Paint job

Workers sand each mixer piece and hang them on racks. Machines wash and dry the parts before they enter the paint room. Spray nozzles powder coat the pieces with one of more than 80 colors still in rotation at KitchenAid.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 16

Time for inspection

The racks carry the mixer pieces through an oven where the paint cures. Then, workers inspect each piece to find flaws in the powder coat. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 16

Another run through the paint room

If anyone finds an imperfection on mixer parts, they go in bins like this. Workers will later re-sand them and send them through the paint room again for a new coat.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 16

The rejects

These pieces have imperfections, so they'll get sanded and painted again.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 16

Time for assembly

Employees organize the parts onto carts and roll them over to the assembly line.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 16

Organization

Each cart holds the same parts in the same color.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 16

The lines

There are seven assembly lines dedicated to putting together the classic stand mixer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 16

Piece by piece

Workers prepare mixer parts for the assembly line.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 16

Down the line

The pieces roll slowly down the line as employees build the motor for the mixer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 16

A little extra attention

Some mixers in progress get pulled from the line if they need some tweaking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 16

Motor gets the once over

After inspection, these parts will return to the line.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
12
of 16

A mixer carousel

Pieces of what will become the mixer section that houses the motor wait to return to the assembly line.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 16

Coming together

A KitchenAid employee works on a mixer's pedestal.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 16

Finishing touches

Other components that are added to the mixer during assemble include the appropriate plug based on if its shipping in the US or internationally.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
15
of 16

Finished product

Workers will box this mixer, along with its instruction manual and additional beaters. They send completed products to KitchenAid's distribution center for shipping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
16
of 16
We take a look inside the KitchenAid factory

Ring's inexpensive security system handles the essentials for less

Samsung 'Wireless Charger Duo' might appear with Galaxy Note 9 at Unpacked

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

The best travel tips: Packing hacks, cheap flights, securing your home and more

Here's the secret to packing the perfect carry-on

How to prep your smart home for summer vacation

7 things I learned at my first Comic-Con

