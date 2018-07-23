We take a look inside the KitchenAid factory

CNET también está disponible en español.
About 1,200 workers paint and assemble KitchenAid stand mixers in a factory in Greenville, Ohio, which is about two hours north of Cincinnati.
Workers sand each mixer piece and hang them on racks. Machines wash and dry the parts before they enter the paint room. Spray nozzles powder coat the pieces with one of more than 80 colors still in rotation at KitchenAid.
The racks carry the mixer pieces through an oven where the paint cures. Then, workers inspect each piece to find flaws in the powder coat.
If anyone finds an imperfection on mixer parts, they go in bins like this. Workers will later re-sand them and send them through the paint room again for a new coat.
These pieces have imperfections, so they'll get sanded and painted again.
Employees organize the parts onto carts and roll them over to the assembly line.
Each cart holds the same parts in the same color.
There are seven assembly lines dedicated to putting together the classic stand mixer.
Workers prepare mixer parts for the assembly line.
The pieces roll slowly down the line as employees build the motor for the mixer.
Some mixers in progress get pulled from the line if they need some tweaking.
After inspection, these parts will return to the line.
Pieces of what will become the mixer section that houses the motor wait to return to the assembly line.
A KitchenAid employee works on a mixer's pedestal.
Other components that are added to the mixer during assemble include the appropriate plug based on if its shipping in the US or internationally.
Workers will box this mixer, along with its instruction manual and additional beaters. They send completed products to KitchenAid's distribution center for shipping.