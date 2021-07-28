King Richard trailer: Will Smith aces as dad of Venus and Serena Williams

Warner Bros.

Venus and Serena Williams are two of the most famous athletes on the planet. But the upcoming movie King Richard focuses less on the tennis stars themselves, and more on the dad who directed their success. Will Smith plays Richard Williams, who wrote out a 78-page plan for his daughter' success before they were even born.

The trailer shows Richard Williams' determination to take his daughters from Compton, California, to worldwide fame. When told he might have the "next Michael Jordan" on his hands, he disagrees, saying, "Oh no, brother man, I gots me the next two."

In one scene, he tells his daughters that they're representing "every little Black girl on Earth." No pressure. But anyone who knows the Williams' sisters story knows they lived up to it, and then some. Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Venus Williams has won seven, the two have won 14 as a doubles team, and they're also Olympic gold medalists.

"This world ain't never had no respect for Richard Williams," Smith's character says in one scene. "But they gon' respect y'all."

Will Smith, Venus Williams and Serena Williams are among the film's producers. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play the Williams sisters. King Richard opens in theaters on Nov. 19, and will be available for streaming on 's ad-free platform 31 days.