New 'King Arthur' trailer features Led Zep and plenty of action

The new trailer for "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" came out swinging on Monday, with plenty of "Game of Thrones"-style action set to the Led Zeppelin song "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You."

"Sons of Anarchy" fans know well that Charlie Hunnam is experienced playing a rising leader with family issues. He gets to do so again here, with another dead father and another male relative, this time, Uncle Vortigern, (Jude Law) taking charge.

The trailer includes the famed scene where Arthur proves his birthright by pulling the sword from the stone, and there's also a near-beheading scene that will give "Thrones" fans Ned Stark flashbacks.

Guy Ritchie directs and co-wrote the screenplay, which also features Djimon Hounsou as Bedivere and Eric Bana as King Uther Pendragon. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" comes to theaters May 12.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.