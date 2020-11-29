Kindle Cyber Monday 2020 deals: Save up to $75 on Kindle, Oasis and Paperwhite

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday has come and gone, but the deals don't stop! Cyber Monday deals are now available on Amazon, including heavy discounts on Kindle e-readers that rival Prime Day prices.

You can get a deal on a Kindle Paperwhite for $85 (save $45), Kindle for $60 (save $30) and the luxurious Kindle Oasis for $175 (save $75). So, if you've been holding out for a good price or are considering giving a Kindle as a gift this holiday season, now is a great time to save on one of the best e-readers at a great price. However, note that while some of the delivery dates are now for early December, others are now into January.

Amazon also has big discounts on nearly the entire range of Amazon devices including Fire tablets, Ring security devices and Echo speakers, which are at or near Prime Day prices.

We'll keep updating this list as deals change, but due to the ever-lengthening shipping windows, we'd suggest anyone looking to grab a Kindle this holiday season act soon!

Read more: Best e-reader for 2020

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

The Paperwhite was last updated in November 2018. Aside from USB-C charging and maybe an updated screen, it's unclear what more Amazon could add to the Paperwhite in 2021, so this is a pretty future-proofed gift for avid readers. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest iteration of Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, which Amazon simply calls the Kindle, now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. We prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which has a higher-resolution display (text and images appear a bit sharper), is waterproof and has a slightly better lighting scheme. But if you don't want to spend much for an e-reader, the standard Kindle is a good option, especially when it's discounted like this.

Sarah Tew/CNET Most people will be happy with the more affordable Paperwhite for their Kindle ebook reading and basic Kindle needs, but if you want the best of the best with an antiglare screen -- and don't mind paying a premium for it -- the Oasis is arguably it when it comes to a premium ebook device. $175 is a good price for it. Amazon's top-of-the-line E Ink e-reader was updated in 2019 -- but this Kindle e-reader device is basically identical to the previous Kindle Oasis except for one key difference: It has a new color-adjustable integrated light that allows you to customize the color tone from cool to warm, depending on whether you're reading during the day or at night. You can also schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with sunrise and sunset -- not unlike Night Shift mode on Apple devices.