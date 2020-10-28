Kim Kardashian West turned 40 last week, and she wasn't about to let a global pandemic stop her from celebrating her milestone birthday as befits a billionaire. On Tuesday, Kardashian West decided to tell the world about it on social media.

"After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she tweeted, including photos of the decadent bash.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more," she wrote, adding a number of additional tweets packed with glamorous photos of the pricey event.

Kardashian West tried to get in front of the inevitable backlash by acknowledging her rarified position, writing, "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Yet somehow, that didn't make her not-so-humble brag go down any easier with others who haven't had such luxurious celebrations during the pandemic.

Not the time

Social media let her have it.

"Hi Poors!" one tweet began. "I know you're hurting right now and can't figure out how you're going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family's expensive vacation! I know I'm lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I'll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I'm really not tho)."

Said another, "Happy birthday. I hope someone got you an alphabet book as a gift, so you can learn to read the room."

Hi Poors! I know you're hurting right now and can't figure out how you're going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family's expensive vacation! I know I'm lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I'll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I'm really not tho). — 🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 (@tropicalsoul) October 27, 2020

Happy birthday. I hope someone got you an alphabet book as a gift, so you can learn to read the room. ✨ — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) October 27, 2020

When your friend couldn’t attend her moms’s funeral because of COVID and Kim is swimming with whales. — Jenny (@jennybealevine) October 27, 2020

Nothing about this seems humbled. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 27, 2020

Please don’t come back from the island 🏝 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 27, 2020

The worst thing ever was those people learning the word “privilege”, cus it means they think all they have to say is “I’m so privileged” and that’s it. Job done. — Big fan of the fandango (@LGBTparent) October 27, 2020

I’m so privileged to not be effected by the results of the election so I decided to treat myself to vacation! Instead of using my platform to encourage people to vote I spent money on myself! Also, buy my shapewear! I need more money for me!! — Ron (@NiceRonnn) October 27, 2020

Relatable, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to Denny's where we all discussed how to live post eviction when the eviction ban is up and we still dont have any stimulus to help us pay rent. Truly blessed times we live in 😇🥳💯 https://t.co/sa56kvGDun — Izzybear713 ( Viking Chad Wife) (@Bellaj0713) October 27, 2020

For example, you could do 2 weeks of multiple health screens and ask everyone to quarantine, then surprise your closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where you can pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time. https://t.co/5uGvZFLD2f — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 27, 2020

Name that island

Kardashian West's very specific phrasing also inspired plenty of sharp digs, especially the use of "closest inner circle" and the idea of heading off to an unidentified private island. Maybe that island was the Island of Dr. Moreau? Fantasy Island? Gilligan's Island? A certain Isla Nublar from Jurassic Park? Jeffrey Epstein's island?

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/WL3GGLTpMv — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 27, 2020

Something something quarantining for two weeks, closest inner circle, island, before times.



Sigh. pic.twitter.com/Hnu5I2E6Us — Steve Bowler (@gameism) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/94nAMrgg2e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/xId1Mmzb6C — Jackie Daytona (@TheBigFoxx) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/K0CTJ0rnW1 — Michael (@mikel1814) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of health screens, I surprised my closest inner circle, a trip to a private island, etc etc pic.twitter.com/ke9vW8zQV8 — Ryan ☕ (@RyanfDuffy) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ejRpdMnyvz — Jane Owen Murphy (@JaneOwenMurphy1) October 27, 2020

Bring your 'closest inner circle'

And just who, exactly, was in that "closest inner circle"? The large group included a few NBA players, including Devin Booker and Tristan Thompson, who are dating Kim's sisters Kendall and Khloe. But whoever the "circle" included, social media seized that phrase and tweeted about it.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ZWa5uN0Rh5 — RobynCK (@bgblueeyes) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/fPIJZUO1tB — sarahz (@sarahz1113) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/wUbuzSxIJI — Mel’s (wear a mask & VOTE) Diner 👩‍🏫🧩⚡️ 😸🐾 (@mellie753) October 27, 2020

i also love how she said she brought her closest inner circle like there isn’t hella people in these pictures including all the karjenner affiliates girl i know you aren’t close to devon booker 😭 https://t.co/Y90DRM8DQB — marisa (@spacemigrations) October 27, 2020

Surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island pic.twitter.com/C3rn8AdHJD — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) October 27, 2020

Me and my closest inner circle!! *group pic of me and everyone I’ve ever ate a meal with since age 15* — simran (@Na0Identificado) October 27, 2020

The “closest inner circle” joke is the new “I’ve been self isolating for years” — Tha Real Gunna (@LaissezGun) October 27, 2020

If I find a million pounds in my bank account tomorrow, I will surprise my closest inner circle (ie all of you) with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. Which island shall we go to - Brownsea or the Farnes? pic.twitter.com/mDfhh9egIF — NationalTrustScones (@nt_scones) October 27, 2020

Ugh now all the private islands are filling up and there’s nowhere to take my closest inner circle — Lilah Sturges, Draculette (@LilahSturges) October 27, 2020

in all seriousness "my closest inner circle" is psycho language imo — assanine movie bracket (Oct 25th) fka ☕️, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) October 27, 2020

It's her party

Some did feel that Kardashian West had the right to enjoy her birthday in whatever way her giant stacks of cash allowed.

"She's posted her birthday pics, and literally being vilified for it, yikes y'all," wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "I say good for you. If I had the means, I'd probably do the same. People criticizing you gave you the fame and the means to live a privileged life. Screw 'em."

She’s posted her birthday pics, and literally being vilified for it, yikes y’all(!!!) pic.twitter.com/5guWlfTxlY — Queens ™ (@queens_tm) October 27, 2020

I say good for you. If I had the means, I’d probably do the same. People criticizing you gave you the fame and the means to live a privileged life. Screw ‘em. — Hal Kolsky (@hal_kolsky) October 27, 2020

She has money to do shyt like this before during and after the Covid! 🤷🏾‍♂️ She took all precautions and she is still tone death?! She is setting a better example than some. Get off her tit! — 👑 Q GEORGE (@RICHVOICE) October 27, 2020

And like all memes, this one may have has as short a lifespan as Mike Pence's fly.

"After 2 hours of seeing this meme joylessly recreated, I surprised my closest inner circle by walking slowly into the ocean with stones in my pockets," wrote comedian Dan Sheehan.