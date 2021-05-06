Keep the action-adventure game Pine for free in this week's Epic giveaway

Epic

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise, with past weeks featuring games like GTA 5, Civilization VI, Borderlands and Watch Dogs 2. This week, , a $25 open-world action-adventure game.

Pine asks the question, "Could you survive on a world in which humans aren't at the top of the food chain?" There are a half-dozen species here to contend with, and you can choose to fight or ally with each of them. The game is chock-full of exploring with some crafting, negotiating, bartering and fighting thrown in. Pine has aggressively mixed reviews, with critics citing some uninspiring gameplay that doesn't live up to the trailer. But you have an advantage that gamers who came early to Pine didn't: You can get it for free.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for a free Epic account. Then just claim this week's game and it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away. You can claim Pine anytime between now and the morning of Thursday, May 13.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

