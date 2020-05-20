Justice League's Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max

Warner Bros./HBO Max

Original Justice League director Zack Snyder has revealed he will finally be releasing his fabled version of the 2017 DC movie. The launch of The Snyder Cut, slated for 2021, was announced Wednesday during a live online commentary of Man of Steel, by Snyder and Henry Cavill on social media platform Vero.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized," Snyder said. "Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the #SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

Justice League, which brings together Batman Wonder Woman, Aquaman The Flash and Cyborg in a bid to save the universe, was ultimately directed by Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped down. Fans have been pushing for Snyder's version to be released since the movie debuted -- including Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck.

Snyder in January released two images of his version of the movie on Vero, including a still of The Atom -- a character cut in Whedon's Justice League. He also posted a picture of Alfred working not in the Batcave but "at the abandon Wayne aerospace hanger," Snyder wrote at the time.

The Snyder Cut could be released as either a four-hour movie or a six-part TV series, according to Hollywood Reporter. The movie will reportedly have a new score, cut and visual effects, using the original post-production crew, and could cost between $20 million and $30 million to produce, Hollywood Reporter said. HBO Max said none of those reported details are confirmed, while Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond.