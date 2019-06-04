Try to recognize Mark Hamill as Chucky in new Child's Play movie clip

Luke Skywalker, is that you? Mark Hamill moved well beyond his iconic Star Wars role years ago, turning himself into a professional villain voice, and a killer one at that.

Hamill's established himself as perhaps the top Joker voice artist, playing the Batman villain in numerous shows and video games.

But if you or someone you know only knows the actor as Luke, play them the latest clip from the upcoming new version of Child's Play, released on Tuesday. Here, Hamill's voicing the murderous doll, Chucky, and he delivers his lines in a much more menacing tone than the days when he told Princess Leia, "I'm Luke Skywalker, and I'm here to rescue you."

An earlier movie clip, which didn't deliver nearly enough Hamill, demonstrated that Chucky can control smart-home devices, so maybe it's time to totally get off the grid. Child's Play comes out June 20 in Australia, and June 21 in the US and UK.