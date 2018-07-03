Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom cookies roar to life with a built-in screen

Sarah Tew/CNET

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is being eaten up by audiences, and this Keebler cookie box hopes you'll eat a treat along with it.

The movie, which has earned $943 million worldwide so far according to Box Office Mojo, has a tie-in snack partnership with Kellogg's that's hatched up both a Keebler cookie box and a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal with a built-in movie screen inside.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Kellogg's sent CNET the Keebler Fudge Stripes edition of it, which opens upward like a chest to illuminate the 7-inch, 1,024x600-pixel-resolution screen (the Frosted Flakes version of the box opens like a book). When you open it, a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film immediately plays.

The screen suprised me when it quickly began playing the feature, which is a 5-minute compilation of scenes showing the making of the movie. Scenes include how the Jurassic World dinosaurs were created, the creation of action scenes such as escaping dinosaurs in the rain and how a roller coaster was used to help film reactions for the Jurassic World gyrosphere.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Also curiously, it charges via a Mini-USB port, which I haven't seen since I rocked a 3 Skypephone back in college.

Only a limited number of these boxes were released, and quickly sold out on Amazon last month, for $25 (roughly £20 and AU$30).

While the appeal may be a bit limited, these kinds of items are fun pieces of movie merchandise that often show the hilarious ways a company may promote a movie. For instance, last year I munched on chips from a Doritos bag that doubled as an MP3 player that included the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.