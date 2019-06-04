Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stomps forth with new Netflix trailer

What's that sound? It's the terrifying stomping of a herd of dinosaurs, smashing their way toward a teen summer camp in Netflix's upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The show is set in the same timeline as the 2015 film Jurassic World, and focuses on six teens attending adventure camp on the infamous Isla Nublar when the dinos get loose. And you thought zip lining at YMCA camp was scary.

The showrunners are Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny). Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow are executive producers. The show is scheduled to debut globally on Netflix sometime in 2020, a year before the third Jurassic World film is due in theaters.