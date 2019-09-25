Jurassic World 3: Originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are back

Jurassic Park movie fans have something to roar excitedly about like a T-rex about thanks to Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow. All three original Jurassic Park main cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will return for the first time together in Jurassic World 3.
Trevorrow revealed the news at a special screening of Jurassic World in Hollywood Tuesday night. Dern also confirmed her participation in Jurassic World 3 (as well as the return of Neill and Goldblum) at the same screening, according to Deadline.
Trevorrow told the audience the three actors were not only reprising their original roles, but that they would all have major roles and not merely cameos in Jurassic World 3, according to Mashable.
Universal Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dern, Neill and Goldblum first appeared together in the 1993 hit Jurassic Park that started the popular dinosaur movie franchise.
Goldblum reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and again in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dern reprised her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill reprised his role as Dr. Alan Grant role in 2001's Jurassic Park III. But this will be the first time all three actors will be in the same Jurassic movie together since the original film.
Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow will serve as executive producers on Jurassic World 3, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing. Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) wrote the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow.
Trevorrow recently released his short film Battle at Big Rock, which continues the story one year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film gives fans a look at the humans who are just trying to survive the unexpected and deadly dinosaur invasion on their own turf.
The surprising casting decision to bring back Dern, Neill and Goldblum is huge for fans who grew up watching the first film in 1993. The nostalgic nature of the news wasn't lost on fans who took to social media with a velociraptor-like frenzy.
Even a celebrity fan -- actress Reese Witherspoon -- chimed in on Twitter with the tweet, "I love every Jurassic World movie but now THIS?!? Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum are back! Can I buy tix now?"
Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021 in the US, and June 21, 2021 in the UK.
Discuss: Jurassic World 3: Originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are back
