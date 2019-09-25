Jurassic World 3: Originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are back

Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park movie fans have something to roar excitedly about like a T-rex about thanks to Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow. All three original Jurassic Park main cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will return for the first time together in Jurassic World 3.

Trevorrow revealed the news at a special screening of Jurassic World in Hollywood Tuesday night. Dern also confirmed her participation in Jurassic World 3 (as well as the return of Neill and Goldblum) at the same screening, according to Deadline.

For those that don't know, this was a HUGE surprise tonight at @ArcLightCinemas during @Collider's #JurassicWorld event. A fan asked @colintrevorrow if any of the original cast was coming back in JW3 and he was like yes and then introduced @LauraDern to the shocked audience. https://t.co/FLiytKW5P7 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 25, 2019

Trevorrow told the audience the three actors were not only reprising their original roles, but that they would all have major roles and not merely cameos in Jurassic World 3, according to Mashable.

Universal Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dern, Neill and Goldblum first appeared together in the 1993 hit Jurassic Park that started the popular dinosaur movie franchise.

Goldblum reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and again in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dern reprised her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill reprised his role as Dr. Alan Grant role in 2001's Jurassic Park III. But this will be the first time all three actors will be in the same Jurassic movie together since the original film.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow will serve as executive producers on Jurassic World 3, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing. Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising) wrote the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow.

Trevorrow recently released his short film Battle at Big Rock, which continues the story one year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film gives fans a look at the humans who are just trying to survive the unexpected and deadly dinosaur invasion on their own turf.

The surprising casting decision to bring back Dern, Neill and Goldblum is huge for fans who grew up watching the first film in 1993. The nostalgic nature of the news wasn't lost on fans who took to social media with a velociraptor-like frenzy.

Even a celebrity fan -- actress Reese Witherspoon -- chimed in on Twitter with the tweet, "I love every Jurassic World movie but now THIS?!? Laura Dern, Sam Neill, ⁦Jeff Goldblum⁩ are back! Can I buy tix now?"

I can’t breathe! The original three are coming back for Jurassic World 3! pic.twitter.com/89vpWjd7tb — Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) September 25, 2019

Take all my money. https://t.co/m0Zw6nc3JO — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 25, 2019

LAURA DERN AND JEFF GOLDBLUM ARE COMING BACK TO REPRISE THEIR ROLES FOR JURASSIC WORLD 3!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭🖤😭🙏🏽😭🖤😭🙏🏽😭🖤😭🙏🏽😭🖤🖤🖤😭🙏🏽😭🙏🏽😭🖤🖤 — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@frncissdominc) September 25, 2019

So, what I am hearing is that in 'Jurassic World 3', women will inherit the Earth as @LauraDern's Dr. Elie Sattler predicted. pic.twitter.com/HQeF2Wqd8I — ferdosa "friday" addams (@atomicwick) September 25, 2019

Laura Dern returning for Jurassic World 3 is what the world needs right now — Ifan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ifantweets) September 25, 2019

I’m finally going to sleep. What a day. What a night. What a moment. Jurassic World 3 here we come! pic.twitter.com/I2tSlGzTMW — Neemz - The Movie Poster Guy (@movieposterguy) September 25, 2019

when you realise Jurassic World 3 is still almost a year and a half away pic.twitter.com/KqJBuFOPLA — samosasaurus (@samosasaurus) September 24, 2019

Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021 in the US, and June 21, 2021 in the UK.