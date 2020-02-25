Jurassic World 3: Dominion starts filming

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World 3 has started filming, director Colin Trevorrow announced Tuesday. An image tweeted by the director also revealed the title of the third installment of Jurassic World will be called Dominion.

"Day One #JurassicWorld," Trevorrow tweeted. "More set photos to follow," he added in another tweet pointing fans to his Instagram account, which so far has only two photos.

The third Jurassic World movie will not only star Chris Pratt and Jessica Chastain, but also bring back Jurassic Park OGs Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

"Happy as a clam-asaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park," Goldblum posted on Instagram when the casting news was announced September 2019.

Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021 in the US, and June 21 in the UK.