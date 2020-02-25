CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus Firefox privacy feature The Office book Katherine Johnson Resident Evil 3 Remake Xbox Series X specs

Jurassic World 3: Dominion starts filming

The third movie will star Jurassic Park OGs Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

Listen
- 00:48
jurassic-world-final-trailer-2

Jurassic World 3: Dominion has started filming.

 Universal Pictures

Jurassic World 3 has started filming, director Colin Trevorrow announced Tuesday. An image tweeted by the director also revealed the title of the third installment of Jurassic World will be called Dominion.

"Day One #JurassicWorld," Trevorrow tweeted. "More set photos to follow," he added in another tweet pointing fans to his Instagram account, which so far has only two photos.

The third Jurassic World movie will not only star Chris Pratt and Jessica Chastain, but also bring back Jurassic Park OGs Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

"Happy as a clam-asaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park," Goldblum posted on Instagram when the casting news was announced September 2019.

Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11, 2021 in the US, and June 21 in the UK.

More on Jurassic World