If you found yourself craving Baby Yoda's blue space macarons while watching The Siege episode of The Mandalorian, you're in luck. Instead of shelling out $50 for the pricey Nevarro Nummies Macarons from Williams Sonoma, you can make your own.

On the new episode of the Binging with Babish YouTube show, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau stops by to chat about the inspiration behind the macarons featured on the Disney Plus Star Wars series.

As a bonus, Binging with Babish shares a step-by-step easy recipe to whip up your own batch of macarons inspired by The Mandalorian.

Asked about the inspiration behind the special blue cookie, Favreau said, "We wanted it to be blue because it was like blue milk. The prop master ended up baking macarons for us, but not the full macaron, not the sandwich, just one half of the sandwich."

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

As for the flavor of the blue macarons, Favreau revealed they didn't have much taste other than a bit of raspberry. "When you're on a film set you're not so worried about the taste," Favreau said. "It's about the look."

In addition to The Mandalorian macarons, Binging with Babish has a video on how to make the Bone Broth Soup that Baby Yoda sips on a previous episode of the show.

The Mandalorian debuts new episodes every Friday on Disney Plus. Be sure to ead our episode recaps so you don't miss a thing.