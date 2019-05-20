CNET también está disponible en español.

John Wick 4 announced with 2021 release date

Keanu Reeves to return as Wick in two years.

Keanu Reeves to return in John Wick 4 in 2021.

Get ready for more John Wick in May 21, 2021. 

Lionsgate made the official announcement for John Wick 4 via a text message to fans: "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming -- May 21, 2021," Variety reported on Monday. 

No other details were released by Lionsgate.  John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (already in theaters) had a stellar North American box office opening this weekend $56.8 million

In the John Wick: Chapter 3 actor Keanu Reeves plays a dog-loving, ex-hitman on the run from assassins after killing a member of the covert international assassin's guild, the High Table. 

