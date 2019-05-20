Get ready for more John Wick in May 21, 2021.
Lionsgate made the official announcement for John Wick 4 via a text message to fans: "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming -- May 21, 2021," Variety reported on Monday.
No other details were released by Lionsgate. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (already in theaters) had a stellar North American box office opening this weekend $56.8 million.
In the John Wick: Chapter 3 actor Keanu Reeves plays a dog-loving, ex-hitman on the run from assassins after killing a member of the covert international assassin's guild, the High Table.
Discuss: John Wick 4 announced with 2021 release date
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.