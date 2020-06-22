Joel Schumacher, director of two Batman movies and Lost Boys, dies at 80

Filmmaker Joel Schumacher, who directed Batman Forever, St. Elmo's Fire and The Lost Boys, among other films, has died of cancer at age 80, his publicists confirmed to Variety Monday.
Schumacher stepped in to the Batman franchise after Tim Burton left. While his Batman films were not critically acclaimed, they were box office successes.
Schumacher's two Batman films, 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin, starred different actors as the hero. Val Kilmer played Batman in Batman Forever, and George Clooney took on the role in Batman & Robin.
Schumacher started in film as a costume designer, and his 1997 Batman & Robin film became infamous for the addition of nipples to George Clooney's Batsuit.
But well before stepping into Gotham City, Schumacher made a name for himself as a director. He had hits with 1985's St. Elmo's Fire, 1987's The Lost Boys and 1990's Flatliners. He also worked as a screenwriter, writing St. Elmo's Fire and other films including Car Wash and The Wiz.
His other films include Phone Booth, Falling Down, the film version of The Phantom of the Opera and two adaptations of John Grisham novels: The Client and A Time to Kill.
Fans and followers remembered Schumacher on social media. "I look over his filmography and I see a director who was willing to take risks," wrote critic Matt Singer. "They didn't always pay off! But we could use more Joel Schumachers these days."
Tweeted writer Amanda Rosenberg, "You cannot deny Joel Schumacher films were a lot of fun and I defy anyone to watch one without saying, "Damn they don't make 'em like they used to!"
In a 2019 interview with New York magazine, Schumacher addressed what it's like to have a critically panned movie become a box-office success, as happened to him numerous times.
"It is the greatest thing that can happen to you," he said. "Because it reminds you who you made the movie for."
