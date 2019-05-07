Joe Biden parody site beats his official campaign page on Google

Getty Images

Googling "Joe Biden" won't bring up the Democratic presidential hopeful's official campaign page, but one of the top results looks a whole lot like it.

The parody site appears under the name "Joe Biden for President 2020" and appears pretty legit at a glance. However, a close look at the language and imagery reveals the intent to mock the former vice president, who announced 2020 White House run in April.

"Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems! Joe Biden has a good feel for the American people and knows exactly what they really want deep down." it reads. "He's happy to open up and reveal himself to voters and will give a pounding to anybody who gets in his way!"

The page includes photos and GIFs alluding to the allegations that he touched women inappropriately (which he responded to last month), as well as past policy positions, some unflattering quotes and a situation with a Ukrainian prosecutor.

By comparison, Biden's official campaign site is pretty hard to find via Google -- the easiest way is through his Facebook or Twitter pages.

Neither the site's creator, the Biden campaign nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 5:07 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:37 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.