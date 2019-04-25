Joe Biden turns to Twitter, Facebook to announce 2020 presidential run

MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially a 2020 White House hopeful. Biden announced his bid for the presidency in a video on Twitter and Facebook Thursday morning. Following Biden's announcement, #Joe2020 and #Biden2020 were trending on Twitter.

Biden said America is an idea that gives hope to people in need and guarantees that people are treated with dignity.

"That's what we believe and above all else, that's what's at stake in this election," Biden said in his announcement video.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Within a few hours, President Donald Trump tweeted, welcoming Biden into the "nasty" 2020 presidential race.

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Since taking office, Trump has continued his prolific use of Twitter, often using it to attack political opponents as well as make official White House announcements. . Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had a closed-door meeting with the president about the "health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 US elections."

Originally published April 25 5:48 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:22 a.m. PT: Added more details.