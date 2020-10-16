CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Joe Biden Animal Crossing island AirPods Pro deal iPhone 12 and 5G Prime Day deals still available Stimulus check Mario Kart Live Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Joe Biden now has his own Animal Crossing island

Biden HQ island went live on Friday.

Listen
- 01:04
Joe Biden Animal Crossing

Joe Biden's Animal Crossing island went live Friday.

 Biden campaign
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is trying to find more voters in cutesy Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing. The former vice president launched his own island in the game on Friday, with Biden HQ touting ice cream, trains and aviators.

"With less than three weeks until Election Day, we are continuing to reach out to voters across the country wherever they are," said Christian Tom, Biden's director of digital partnerships. "Biden HQ will encourage players to explore all the ways they can make a plan to vote at IWillVote.com and help elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

There's even exclusive Biden-Harris merch for Animal Crossing players, which you can access by texting "AC" to 30330. In-game merchandise includes "No Malarkey" t-shirts and Kamala Harris-themed "I'm speaking" caps.

Read more: The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

The island includes a polling place that pushes players to IWillVote.com. There's also a White House. You can meet Biden on the island, with his character sporting aviator sunglasses.

It comes after Biden last month launched digital campaign yard signs for Animal Crossing players.

More on the 2020 election

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos