Getty Images

The Biden administration is making plenty of changes in the wake of the Trump presidency. Aside from reversing course on serious issues like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and the Paris Climate Accord, an alteration to the White House has gotten some attention online: President Joe Biden has reportedly nixed Trump's Diet Coke button.

The button, according to a 2018 report from the Associated Press, sat on former President Donald Trump's desk in the Oval Office. Whenever he pushed it, "a White House butler walked in with a single glass of Diet Coke on a silver tray for the commander in chief," the AP's Julie Pace said, having watched the button deployed.

On Twitter, Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn posted contrasting photos of Trump and Biden in the Oval, and noted that the wooden box that was reportedly the Diet Coke button no longer sits on the Resolute Desk next to the telephones.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.