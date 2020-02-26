J.K. Rowling's Tales of Beedle the Bard audio book stars Jude Law, other Harry Potter alums

Wizarding World

Harry Potter spinoff book The Tales of Beedle the Bard has finally been recorded as an audiobook, Audible said Wednesday. Actors from across the movie adaptations of the original book series, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies and the original theater production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be giving voice to the fairy tales.

J.K. Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard, which contains The Tale of the Three Brothers, wherein the infamous Deathly Hallows are created, was published more than a decade ago, in 2008.

Hermione Granger actress Noma Dumezweni from the original Cursed Child production will be giving voice to that tale. From the Harry Potter movie series, Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright reads Babbitty Rabbitty and Her Cackling Stump, and Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch reads The Fountain of Fair Fortune.

Rounding out the tales will be Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs reading The Warlock's Hairy Heart, and Professor Flitwick actor Warwick Davis reading The Wizard and the Hopping Pot. Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies, will be voicing Dumbledore's notes from the books, while Hogwarts librarian Madam Pince (Sally Mortemore) will be reading Rowling's introduction.

Lynch posted the news on her Instagram account, saying she's been "bursting to share this news ... for almost a year."

"I had the pleasure of narrating 'The Fountain of Fair Fortune' from JKRowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard, for the first time in its audio format," Lynch shared. "As a purist Potterhead and truthfully a bit of a book snob, I tend to regard JKR's writing as something akin to sacred text and I had to have a little sit down when they asked me to be involved with this project."

The audio book will be available March 31, 2020, but you can preorder it now for $14.95. Proceeds will go to Rowling's Lumos children's charity.