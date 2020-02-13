Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly plunked down an eye-popping amount of money for a new home in Beverly Hills. Bezos purchased the Warner Estate, an expansive property designed in the 1930s for Warner Bros. President Jack Warner, from media mogul David Geffen for $165 million, according to report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal. The purchase reportedly sets a new high bar for Los Angeles-area residential real estate transactions.
Bezos is one of the world's richest people and is worth an estimated $132 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In addition to being the CEO of Amazon, a company valued at over $1 trillion this year, Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a rocket and space travel company he founded in 2000.
Earlier this year, Bezos also reportedly bought multiple New York apartments in a deal valued around $80 million.
A representative for Bezos couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Discuss: Jeff Bezos reportedly spends record $165M on historic Beverly Hills estate
